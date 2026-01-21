Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Listed out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins is out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to right groin soreness.
The Thunder didn't list Wiggins on their initial injury report, which makes this downgrade a bit surprising. With the sharpshooter sidelined Wednesday, the likes of Ajay Mitchell, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe should all have an opportunity to seize a more sizable role.
