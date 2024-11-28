site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Moving back to bench
Wiggins is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
Wiggins will head to the bench since Isaiah Joe will get the nod for this one. Wiggins is averaging 10.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game when playing off the bench this season.
