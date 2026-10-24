Wiggins notched 19 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), a rebound, an assist and two steals across 22 minutes off the bench in Friday's 128-81 win over the Hornets.

Wiggins tied Jalen Johnson for the team lead in scoring despite playing just 22 minutes, converting seven of his nine field-goal attempts. His efficiency was impressive, but the limited workload and modest peripheral production suggest his fantasy value could remain inconsistent. With Atlanta featuring several established offensive options, Wiggins may need to maintain strong shooting percentages to deliver meaningful fantasy production.