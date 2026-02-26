Wiggins ended Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Pistons with 20 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes.

Wiggins saw just 17 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over Toronto, but he got a spot-start in this one with Chet Holmgren (back) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) taking the night off, and saw more shots falling his way with Isaiah Joe (glute) leaving the game early. Wiggins is capable of putting up quality stats when given the minutes, but his playing time has been inconsistent this season.