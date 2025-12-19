default-cbs-image
Wiggins is questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota due to right adductor soreness.

Friday is the second part of a back-to-back for the Thunder, so it wouldn't be shocking if Wiggins received a maintenance day. Luguentz Dort and Alex Caruso would likely soak up the remaining minutes in the case of Wiggins being unavailable.

