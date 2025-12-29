Wiggins provided 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Sunday's 129-104 win over the 76ers.

This was a step in the right direction for Wiggins, as he reached double figures for the first time since Dec. 7. He had been limited to minutes in the low teens in his previous two outings, and he's going to struggle to put up consistent numbers with so much competition for touches.