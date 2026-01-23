default-cbs-image
Wiggins won't play in Friday's game against Indiana due to right groin soreness, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wiggins is out a second consecutive contest, and his next chance to play comes Sunday against Toronto. With the Thunder missing several key players Friday, Cason Wallace stands out as a prime candidate to replace Wiggins in the starting lineup.

