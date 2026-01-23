Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins won't play in Friday's game against Indiana due to right groin soreness, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wiggins is out a second consecutive contest, and his next chance to play comes Sunday against Toronto. With the Thunder missing several key players Friday, Cason Wallace stands out as a prime candidate to replace Wiggins in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Iffy for Friday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Listed out Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Season-high five steals Monday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Jumping into starting lineup•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: More minutes after Williams exit•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Not starting Saturday•