Wiggins (adductor) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Wiggins will miss his second consecutive contest due to right adductor soreness, and his next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Spurs. With the 26-year-old forward joining a plethora of Thunder players on the sidelines, Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams are candidates for increased playing time, while Brooks Barnhizer could enter the rotation.