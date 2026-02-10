Wiggins is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Lakers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wiggins will take a seat with the Thunder set to roll out a starting lineup of Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. Wiggins has come off the bench in 23 of 38 appearances this season, averaging 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.2 minutes per contest as a reserve.