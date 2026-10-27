Mitchell totaled 30 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 125-114 victory over the Suns.

Mitchell drew the start in place of Jalen Williams (ankle) and delivered a career-best scoring performance, including 18 points in the first half. With Williams and Cason Wallace (shoulder) both facing extended absences following injuries that require surgery, Mitchell is positioned for a significant increase in offensive responsibility. Alex Caruso also exited Monday's contest with a right ankle sprain, potentially creating even more backcourt opportunities. Mitchell should be a priority fantasy pickup given Oklahoma City's mounting injury concerns.