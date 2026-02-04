Holmgren amassed 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 128-92 win over Orlando.

The double-double was the 14th of the season for Holmgren, including four in the last six games. Over that stretch, the 23-year-old center is averaging 16.8 points, 9.3 boards, 2.3 blocks, 1.7 assists and 0.8 threes while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor.