Holmgren (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Dallas.

Holmgren was also questionable for Saturday's win over the Hawks due to soreness in his lower back, but he suited up and recorded 31 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block over 27 minutes. If the 23-year-old joins Jalen Williams (wrist), Alex Caruso (concussion), Isaiah Joe (knee) and Kenrich Williams (knee) -- among others -- on the sideline, Aaron Wiggins, Brooks Barnhizer and Jaylin Williams are candidates for increased playing time.