Holmgren registered 23 points (9-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 129-125 overtime victory over Utah.

Holmgren submitted his eighth double-double of the campaign, and he's continuing to roll along while moving over primarily to center in the absence of Isaiah Hartenstein (calf). Over his last six appearances, Holmgren has averaged 17.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 1.8 assists in 30.0 minutes per game while shooting 59.4 percent from the floor.