Jones supplied no counting stats in one minute during Sunday's 103-91 win over Indiana in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Jones checked in for just one minute during Oklahoma City's title-clinching win Sunday. The forward saw limited action throughout the playoffs, appearing in 10 of 23 games and averaging 4.6 minutes. Jones' role was similarly modest in the regular season, where he logged 10.2 minutes per game across 54 appearances (three starts), contributing 2.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists.