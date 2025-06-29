The Thunder traded Jones and a second-round pick to the Wizards on Saturday in exchange for Colby Jones, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Jones saw consistent minutes off the bench at the start of the regular season, but he saw his playing time diminish over the course of the season and logged a DNP in 10 of the Thunder's 23 playoff games. The Thunder didn't have enough space on the roster for the 2024 first-rounder, who will head to Washington and have a chance to compete for a larger role.