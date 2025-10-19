Dillon Jones: Set to be waived by Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Wizards intend to waive Jones, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Jones will end up being the odd man out as the Wizards trim their standard roster to 15 players. The forward was acquired in a June trade with the Thunder after appearing in 54 regular-season games last season, averaging 2.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 10.2 minutes per contest.
