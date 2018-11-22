Thunder's Hamidou Diallo: Out at least another week
Diallo (ankle) will be reevaluated in 7-to-10 days, according to Brett Dawson of The Athletic.
Diallo's injury doesn't seem overly serious, but with the Thunder playing three games in the next week, it will cost him at least a few games. He has an outside shot to return this month, but will likely return to action at some point in December.
