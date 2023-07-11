Butler (undisclosed) will not play in Tuesday's Summer League game against Houston, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma Cityreports.

The Thunder are resting several players Tuesday, and that's likely because they want to take a look at some other guys. Butler has made a strong case for a training camp invite, averaging 11.0 points, 4.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers in four appearances this summer.