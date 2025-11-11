Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Not yet ready for return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Williams is rehabbing from left knee surgery and is not yet ready for his 2025-26 debut. The team has yet to provide a concrete update on when he'll be ready for live action, which likely means he still needs to clear a few hurdles in his rehab program.
