Williams registered seven points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and three steals in 13 minutes during Monday's 123-105 win over the Wizards.

Williams took advantage of some extra playing time in the blowout, showing what he's capable of. Williams is rumored to be on the trade block if the Thunder look to upgrade their roster at the deadline because he hasn't been utilized much this season -- he's owed $7.16 million for the 2025-26 season and could be a target for other contenders.