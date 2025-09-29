Williams will undergo an arthroscopic left knee surgery Monday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Williams is likely to miss an extended period of time while recovering from surgery, though no official return timeline has been announced. The forward logged 69 regular-season appearances for the Thunder last year, averaging 6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 16.4 minutes per contest. Oklahoma City's depth should help absorb the loss, but it could also lead to more minutes for Aaron Wiggins or create an opportunity for an unproven young player like Ousmane Dieng off the bench.