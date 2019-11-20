Thunder's Nerlens Noel: Solid production in defeat
Noel had 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and one assist in 24 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 112-107 loss against the Lakers.
Noel has topped the 20-minute mark in four of his last five outings and while he tied his season-high mark for points in this game -- while posting a season-best figure for steals -- he has scored in double digits just four times during the current campaign. Ultimately, he hasn't done enough when given the chance to remain fantasy relevant and his upside should be fairly low moving forward.
