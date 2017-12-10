Thunder's Paul George: Expects to play Monday

George (calf) indicated he "should be back" for Monday's game against the Hornets, Brett Dawson of the Oklahoman reports.

George has missed the last two games with a calf bruise, but reportedly had a good day of rehab Sunday and now believes he'll be able to return Monday. That said, George will still have to get clearance from the team's medical staff and he may want to go through Monday's morning shootaround as well in order to test out the injury for any lingering discomfort. Consider him questionable for now, though he appears to be trending towards playing.