Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Blows up for 29 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilgeous-Alexander registered 39 points (15-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 140-129 win over Atlanta.
Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be one of the most productive stars in the league as he logged his 104th consecutive game with 20-plus points in the convincing win. The game was a three-point festival, but the 2024-25 MVP made his mark with a deft mid-range shot and seven points from the foul line. The Thunder round out the week against three very beatable teams, so more standout performances from Gilgeous-Alexander should be coming.
