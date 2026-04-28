Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Notches 31 points in Game 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 131-122 win over the Suns in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
The Thunder easily coasted by the Suns to sweep this series. Gilgeous-Alexander was terrific throughout the series, posting averages of 33.8 points, 8.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 35.8 minutes per contest.
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