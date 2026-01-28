Gilgeous-Alexander ended Tuesday's 104-95 victory over New Orleans with 29 points (8-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 13-14 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander got off to a rough start Tuesday, putting up six straight bricks to begin the game, but he found his rhythm after some trips to the line and he got hot after halftime. This was Gilgeous-Alexander's first game without any defensive statistics since Jan. 4, but managers can expect the defensive drought to end Thursday in Minnesota.