Edwards totaled 43 points (16-29 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 overtime loss to the Kings.

Edwards turned in a complete performance, leading Minnesota in scoring while also finding ways to contribute across the board. He's put up two straight 40-point games, responding nicely from a brief cold stretch in which he was held to 32.4 percent from the field in his previous two appearances.