Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Goes through shootaround
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (foot) participated in Friday's morning shootaround, Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Edwards remains questionable on the official injury report for Friday's game against the Thunder, but his participation in the morning bodes well for his chances of suiting up at night. He's been sidelined for three straight games, and the team could be mindful of his minutes if he gets the green light to suit up.
