Edwards accumulated 34 points (12-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 128-91 win over the Trail Blazers.

Edwards turned in a great performance as the Timberwolves outscored the Trail Blazers 44-14 in the first quarter, marking the most lopsided stanza of the season. Thanks to Edwards' stellar play, the Timberwolves won four straight games heading into the All-Star break. Over the four-game win streak, Edwards averaged 32.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals.