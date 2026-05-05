Edwards (knee) is questionable for Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs on Wednesday.

Edwards played limited minutes off the bench in Monday's Game 1 win following a two-game absence due to a left knee bone bruise and hyperextension, posting 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 25 minutes. If he's cleared to play ahead of Game 2, the superstar guard will likely remain on a minutes restriction.