Edwards (hip) is available and starting Thursday's game against the Thunder.

Edwards was a true game-time call leading up to Thursday's clash, but he'll ultimately be able to run the floor in his club's final matchup before the break. He'll be leaned on even more than usual with Mike Conley (finger), Julius Randle (thigh) and Rudy Gobert (back) all ruled out.

