Edwards (hip) is available and starting Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Edwards was a true game-time call leading up to Thursday's clash, but he'll ultimately be able to run the floor in his club's final matchup before the break. He'll be leaned on even more than usual with Mike Conley (finger), Julius Randle (thigh) and Rudy Gobert (back) all ruled out.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Iffy for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Attempts 33 shots in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Will play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Another 40-point showing in return•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Iffy for Monday•