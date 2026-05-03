Timberwolves' Ayo Dosunmu: Questionable for Game 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dosunmu (calf) is questionable for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs on Monday.
Dosunmu was held out of Thursday's Game 6 win over the Nuggets in the first round due to right calf soreness, and he may miss a second consecutive contest. Terrence Shannon would likely continue seeing a significant bump in minutes if Dosunmu is ruled out, though Bones Hyland could also see increased playing time.
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