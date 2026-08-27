Dosunmu could be headed to the second unit following Minnesota's agreement with Jonathan Kuminga.

Dosunmu currently sits atop the Timberwolves' depth chart at small forward, but Kuminga was reportedly recruited with the opportunity to start at power forward, which would likely shift Jaden McDaniels back to small forward. Dosunmu should still command a significant role as one of Minnesota's top reserves and can handle minutes at multiple perimeter positions, though the addition of Kuminga makes a starting job less likely.