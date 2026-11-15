Dosunmu notched 24 points (10-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three steals over 33 minutes in Saturday's 117-106 loss to the Bulls.

Dosunmu was Minnesota's most effective scorer Saturday and reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time over his last five appearances. Dosunmu has benefited from a starting role while Anthony Edwards (knee) remains sidelined, and he's surpassed the 15-point mark in all but one of his nine starts this season. He should continue to see an expanded role offensively until further notice. Saturday's efficient shooting and three steals were encouraging, although his lack of assists limited what could have been an even stronger fantasy performance.