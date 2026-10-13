Dosunmu chipped in 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 20 minutes in Monday's 122-104 preseason win over the Knicks.

After resting Saturday, Dosunmu returned to action and provided a spark off the bench with three triples. His three steals also matched a game high. The Illinois product averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 24 regular-season appearances (nine starts) with the Timberwolves last season and is positioned to be a key contributor during the 2026-27 campaign.