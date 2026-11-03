Dosunmu registered 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 112-100 victory over the Bucks.

Dosunmu delivered a well-rounded performance, establishing a season high in rebounds while finishing just two assists shy of a triple-double. He also logged a team-high 37 minutes and helped Minnesota overcome an inefficient shooting night. Dosunmu's substantial workload and contributions across multiple categories continue to bolster his fantasy value.