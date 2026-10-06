Dosunmu finished with five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds across 13 minutes in Monday's 116-97 preseason win over Milwaukee.

Dosunmu wasn't in the starting lineup Monday night. Instead, it was Jonathan Kuminga who started alongside LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels. The 26-year-old was traded by the Bulls ahead of last season's deadline. In 34 regular-season games with the Timberwolves, including nine starts, Dosunmu averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals over 28.9 minutes per contest. It's possible Dosunmu will earn some starts during the 2026-27 campaign, and though he might come off the bench routinely, he should remain a stable fantasy contributor.