Timberwolves' Bones Hyland: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hyland is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Warriors due to a right knee contusion.
With Anthony Edwards (foot) sidelined, Hyland got the starting nod for the first time this season, though he logged just under five minutes before exiting Friday's contest. If the 25-year-old guard is unable to return, Jaylen Clark and Terrence Shannon are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way.
