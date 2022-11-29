McDaniels (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies.
McDaniels has missed the last two games due to illness. Austin Rivers has started the last two games in the third-year forward's absence. McDaniels will have plenty of time to recover for Saturday's game against the Thunder if he's unavailable Wednesday.
