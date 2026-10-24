McDaniels had 15 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Friday's 115-93 victory over Orlando.

McDaniels was productive on both ends of the floor, helping Minnesota to its second straight comfortable victory. Through two games, it's clear that McDaniels is going to play a key role for the Timberwolves, both on offense and defense. While there will almost certainly be an element of inconsistency, McDaniels should settle in as a plug-and-play mid-round asset moving forward.