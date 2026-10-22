McDaniels delivered 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-0 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and three steals across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 131-106 win over the Heat.

McDaniels opened the campaign with an encouraging combination of scoring, rebounding and defensive production, ending just two boards away from a double-double and also making his presence felt as a defensive asset. His 17 points came on unusually efficient shooting, but maintaining that offensive output could be difficult with Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball commanding significant usage. However, his eight rebounds and three steals highlight the peripheral contributions that can sustain his fantasy value even when his scoring opportunities fluctuate on a per-game basis.