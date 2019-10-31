Timberwolves' Jared Terrell: Heads overseas
Terrell signed a contract with Hapoel Eliat of Israel after his two-way contract with the Timberwolves expired.
Terrell managed to see limited minutes during last season with the Timberwolves ut failed to impress enough, or so it would seem. He moves to Israel where he will work on his craft in an attempt to get back into the league at some point in the future.
