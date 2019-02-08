Terrell has been dealing with a sprained ankle, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Although Terrell is currently down with Minnesota's G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, this news is significant because it means Terrell likely won't be available for Friday's matchup in New Orleans should the Timberwolves need him. Jeff Teague (foot), Derrick Rose (ankle), Tyus Jones (ankle) and now Jerryd Bayless (toe) are all questionable due to their respective injuries, so Isaiah Canaan could be in line for a big workload Friday night.