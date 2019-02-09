Timberwolves' Jared Terrell: Inactive Friday
Terrell (ankle) isn't available for Friday's game against New Orleans,
Terrell is currently battling through a sprained ankle, which is likely why he's inactive for Friday's clash. The Timberwolves will get some help back at point guard, as Jeff Teague is expected to play some minutes off the bench.
