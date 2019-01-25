Timberwolves' Jared Terrell: Highly efficient off bench
Terrell finished with 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt) across 10 minutes in the Timberwolves' 120-105 win over the Lakers on Thursday.
The rookie offered some valuable contributions in the Timberwolves' injury-decimated backcourt. Terrell has been out of the rotation for the majority of the season, but injuries to Jeff Teague (foot), Tyus Jones (ankle) and Derrick Rose (ankle) have afforded him a combined 16 minutes over the last two games. Despite his recent opportunities, however, Terrell figures to return to a near non-existent role once his aforementioned teammates return to health.
