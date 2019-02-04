Timberwolves' Jared Terrell: Tallies team-high 34 points
Terrell recorded 34 points (12-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in 47 minutes Saturday against Memphis.
Not only did Terrell post a big scoring performance, but he also contributed across the board on the way to a 131-128 victory in overtime. After falling behind in the first half, Terrell and company managed to claw back into the contest with the help of Terrell's production. He's averaging 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 24 games this season with the Wolves.
