Timberwolves' Jared Terrell: Back in action in G League
Terrell (ankle) has suited up in each of the G League Iowa Wolves' last three games, averaging 9.3 points (on 30.3 percent shooting from the field), 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 three-pointer in 26.7 minutes per contest over that stretch.
Before suiting up in Iowa's Feb. 20 win over the Texas Legends, Terrell hadn't appeared in any games at the NBA or G League level for nearly two weeks while tending to a sprained ankle. He has seen his playing time rise in the subsequent two contests since returning and looks to be free of restrictions at this point. With Minnesota now at full strength in the backcourt coming out of the All-Star break, Terrell likely won't see much NBA action in what remains of the regular season.
