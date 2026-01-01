Juzang closed with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over eight minutes during Wednesday's 126-102 loss to the Hawks.

Juzang remained in the rotation, albeit for yet another garbage-time appearance. While he has now played in each of the past four games, he has logged a total of just 15 minutes. There is nothing noteworthy here, meaning Juzang can be ignored in all leagues at this point.