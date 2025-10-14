Juzang posted 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 20 minutes during Monday's 134-74 preseason win over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

Juzang found his shooting touch from beyond the arc in this one, pacing all bench players in points while tying for the team high in steals. The UCLA product appears to be buried on the depth chart as the regular season approaches, but he was able to show what he can do Monday while the T-Wolves rested a good chunk of the usual starters.