Timberwolves' Johnny Juzang: Starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Juzang is in the starting lineup for Friday's preseason contest against the 76ers.
The Timberwolves are resting the majority of their rotation for this final preseason tune-up, so Juzang is in line to see expanded minutes. This will be his final chance to show the coaching staff he deserves a role off the bench once the regular season begins on Oct. 22 against the Trail Blazers.
