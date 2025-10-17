default-cbs-image
Juzang is in the starting lineup for Friday's preseason contest against the 76ers.

The Timberwolves are resting the majority of their rotation for this final preseason tune-up, so Juzang is in line to see expanded minutes. This will be his final chance to show the coaching staff he deserves a role off the bench once the regular season begins on Oct. 22 against the Trail Blazers.

